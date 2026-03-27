CM Dhami meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Centre’s support in Uttarakhand's development

Dhami further highlighted the development of Spiritual Economic Zones in Bel Kedar, Anjanisain (Tehri), and Lohaghat-Shyamalatal. He said winter tourism initiatives have led to a surge in pilgrim footfall, with visits to Adi Kailash increasing from 1,761 in 2022 to over 36,000 in 2025. Adventure tourism activities such as river rafting, paragliding, and kayaking are also being promoted.