CM Fadnavis hails Centre's Excise duty cut on auto fuel, urges people to avoid panic buying

“The government had two choices: either increase prices drastically for citizens of Bharat, as other nations have done, or bear the brunt on its finances so that the Indian citizen is insulated from international volatility. Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji decided to take a hit on government finances to safeguard the Indian citizen. The government has taken a substantial impact on its taxation revenues to reduce the high losses being faced by oil marketing companies at this time of sky-high international prices,” Minister Puri said.