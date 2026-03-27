Devotion sweeps nation: Ram Navami celebrated with grandeur from Ayodhya to Puri

Speaking on the occasion, a devotee, Balaram Barik, shared his sentiments: “Today, I have come to seek the blessings of Lord Shri Ramchandra Ji and Ram Lala. This sacred day is a matter of pride for Sanatan Dharma, as the birth anniversary of Lord Ram is being celebrated not just in Ayodhya but across the entire country. There is immense excitement, spiritual energy, and joy within us. It feels wonderful to witness such devotion everywhere.”