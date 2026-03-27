Dowry death case: SC sets aside Patna HC’s ‘mechanical approach’ in granting bail to husband

The FIR, lodged by the victim’s mother, Lal Muni Devi, alleged that substantial dowry, including Rs 20 lakh in cash and gold and silver worth around Rs 6 lakh, had already been given at the time of marriage. However, the accused and his family allegedly continued to demand a motorcycle, a vehicle, and other items, and subjected the deceased to harassment. It was further alleged that the accused had developed a relationship with another woman within six months of the marriage, leading to disputes and further harassment of the woman.