ED files chargesheet in Ranchi coal fields corruption case

The attached assets include deposits in Sanjeev Kumar Singh’s SBI account (Rs 58,000 approx.) and Gopal Kumar’s SBI account (Rs 8.88 lakh approx). Officials emphasised that the case highlights how public officials exploit their positions for personal gain, using family members’ accounts to conceal illicit wealth. The matter is now pending trial before the Special Court, while further investigation continues to trace additional assets and financial transactions linked to the accused.