Fake Assembly pass racket busted in Mumbai; five arrested

During the session, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis presented the State Budget for 2026–27 on March 6, outlining an ambitious Rs 7.69 lakh crore financial plan. The budget included a crop loan waiver of up to Rs 2 lakh for farmers with outstanding dues till September 30, 2025. According to the Chief Minister, approximately 28–30 lakh farmers are expected to benefit from the scheme. Additionally, around 20 lakh farmers who have been regular in repaying their loans will receive Rs 50,000 under the ‘Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Shetkari Karjmafi Yojana’.