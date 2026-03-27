Fertiliser stocks adequate to meet needs of farmers: Govt

The minister further stated that the units set up by private companies are the Panagarh urea unit of Matix Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd. (Matix) in West Bengal, and the Gadepan-III urea unit of Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd. (CFCL) in Rajasthan. Each of these units has an installed capacity of 12.7 lakh metric tonnes per annum (LMTPA). These units are highly energy efficient as they are based on the latest technology.