Fire breaks out in house in Delhi's Keshav Puram area; 5 injured

Earlier on March 24, a fire broke out in a plywood warehouse located in the Bawana Sector-2 industrial area. The fire spread rapidly, and a thick cloud of smoke engulfed the entire area, creating panic among nearby residents. The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) received information about the incident at approximately 3.55 a.m., following which immediate relief and rescue operations were launched. A total of 17 fire tenders were deployed to bring the blaze under control. However, no casualties were reported in that incident.