Fuel price cut by Centre politically motivated: K'taka Dy CM Shivakumar

On reports of dissatisfaction and suspensions within the party ahead of the by-election, he said, “I have not signed any suspension orders. These are local developments. The Chief Minister and I have discussed the matter, but we will not make it public. Senior leaders like Zameer Ahmad Khan, Jabbar and Nazeer will follow the party’s direction. There is no doubt about that. There may be wrestlers and strongmen, but they are all ours. Differences are natural during elections, and we will handle them.”