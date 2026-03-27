Govt to borrow Rs 8.20 lakh crore during first half of FY 2026-27

Since the presentation of the Budget, switches of G-Sec were conducted, reducing gross market borrowing to Rs 16.09 lakh crore. As much as Rs 8.20 lakh crore, which works out to 51 per cent of the total amount, is planned to be borrowed in the first half (April-September) of the financial year 2026-27. The borrowing will be done through issuance of dated securities, including Rs 15,000 crore of Sovereign Green Bonds (SGrBs), the Finance Ministry said in a statement.