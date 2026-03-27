Gujarat: Live-in registration, equal property rights key in UCC framework​

Referring to the broader framework, he added, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given the idea of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ to realise Sardar Patel Saheb’s dream of a united and indivisible India. That ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ is the essence of the Uniform Civil Code. If there are no equal laws and equal opportunities for development in the country, then this aim cannot be achieved.”​