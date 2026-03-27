In Maharashtra’s Vidarbha region, biogas emerges as ‘alternative’ fuel for villagers

Another villager, Ishwardas Hatwar, said, “We previously had an older Gobar Gas unit. That unit was functioning, but after some time, its output diminished. Subsequently, the Biogas Scheme was introduced, and we opted to utilise that system. We now receive a very abundant supply of biogas, and it is being utilised extensively. We do not use gas cylinders because they are often unavailable on time; for that reason, we have stopped using them entirely.”