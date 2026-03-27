India in touch with concerned countries for safe transit of ships through Strait of Hormuz: MEA

When asked about some reports claiming India sought clearance from the US for importing LPG or LNG from Russia, Jaiswal responded, "You are well aware of a broad approach to sourcing our energy needs. It is based on our imperative to secure the needs of our people, 1.4 billion people, what are the dynamics in the market and what is the global situation. So, these three issues or conditions are vital for us to take our decisions in regard to our sourcing and it continues to be the case. As far as specific issues, where we are buying our oil from X country, Y country, on those, I think it's better that you take your question to the Ministry of Petroleum because they'll be in a better position to answer."