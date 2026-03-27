India inks Rs 858 crore defence deals for Tunguska missiles, P81 aircraft inspection

The contract for the Inspection (Depot Level) of P8I Long-Range Maritime Reconnaissance Aircraft for the Indian Navy under “Buy Indian” category with 100 per cent indigenous content, valued at Rs 413 crore, was signed with Boeing India Defense Private Ltd, a wholly owned Indian subsidiary of Boeing, in the presence of senior officials of the Ministry of Defence. This contract will ensure depot-level maintenance of the P8I fleet at the in-country MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul) facility, which is in line with the government’s commitment to Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make-in-India, the statement said.