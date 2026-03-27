India looking forward to participate in G20 Summit hosted by US

When asked whether India protested against exclusion of South Africa from G7 and US' plans to not invite South Africa from G20 meeting, Jaiswal responded, "India is an outreach country which was invited by the host to participate in the G7 meeting. It is for the host to decide whom they want to know, whom they want to call for those meetings. I guess there are some reports on that, so I would refer you to look at them. As far as G20 is concerned, this time United States is the chair of G20 and we look forward to participating in G20 Summit which will happen later this year involving all G20 countries."