K'taka BJP warns of protests if fuel prices are hiked by Cong govt

“In the last three years alone, he has taken loans of about Rs 3.5 lakh crore. A detailed discussion on this has taken place in the Assembly. There was a move to shut down the aviation training school in Jakkur and build a complex, and we opposed it in the House and ensured its continuation. We also fought against the attempt to encroach upon six acres of land belonging to the silk reeling factory in T. Narasipura, and the minister has now assured that it will not be closed,” he said.