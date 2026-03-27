LPG produced in Bengal should not go outside: Mamata Banerjee

“Under no circumstances should the LPG produced in West Bengal go outside the state in the current period of crisis. The chances on this count remain because of the mass scale transfer, replacements, and deputations of the bureaucrats and police officers before the elections. At the same time, electoral officials and CAPF personnel will also come to West Bengal in huge numbers for the Assembly polls. The people of the state should not suffer because of the LPG supplied to them for their cooking,” the Chief Minister told media persons outside the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata before leaving for Andal in West Burdwan district to address different campaign rallies there.