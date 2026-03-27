Maha govt regularises residential encroachments up to 2011, excludes Mumbai​

“All residential encroachments up to 500 square feet are completely free. If a portion of the house is used for business, 25 per cent of the market value will be charged. A fee of Rs 1,000 will apply for land registration up to 1,000 square feet. Voter ID, an electricity bill, or a property tax receipt prior to January 1, 2011, will be valid. Proof of residence for the last year is mandatory,” he said.​