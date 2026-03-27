Many Nepal cabinet members took oath for first time, but have experience in relevant fields: Reports

The 1989-born Gurung is largely seen as a Balen nominee who rose to prominence during the Gen Z movement against alleged misgovernance and nepotism by politicians that led to the fall of the K. P. Sharma Oli government last year. Gurung is said to have been the principal negotiator with the President, the Army Chief, and others, finally leading to former Chief Justice Sushila Karki becoming interim Prime Minister. He is also the founder of the non-governmental organisation Hami Nepal, which worked extensively during the Nepal earthquake.