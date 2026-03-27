May Maa Siddhidatri bless her devotees with fulfilment of their goals: PM Modi

He said, “Lord Shri Ram embodies those ideals of Indian consciousness in which there is a remarkable balance of compassion and duty. His life reminds us that the beauty of strength lies in honour, and the meaning of victory is in the welfare of the world. This sacred day of Ram Navami inspires us to embrace truth in our conduct, compassion in our interactions, and harmony in society - this is the true celebration of ‘Ramatava’."