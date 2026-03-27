Mizoram still catching up after years of insurgency: CM Lalduhoma

Several major projects are either planned or underway in the area. These include tourism initiatives such as ropeways, development of the Vanva riverfront, the Lau project, a heliport, a sericulture P3 unit, and relocation plans for Neihloh village due to disaster-related concerns. Given the scale of upcoming PWD-related works in the region, Lalduhoma said the establishment of a full-fledged division in Thenzawl is both timely and necessary.​