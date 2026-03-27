No one should face any problem: Kiren Rijiju assures no lockdown, hails PM Modi’s fuel duty cut

He concluded by urging unity in implementation: “The main thing is that I, on behalf of all the MPs, would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to the Prime Minister for taking such an important decision to cut the excise duty on petrol and diesel. So this is something which is taken only to ensure that the common people do not suffer. So, to ensure that such a huge decision taken by the Prime Minister at the top level is ensured by all corporations, especially the state government, to ensure that there is no shortage of LPG, petrol, and diesel at the ground level. So we all have to support."