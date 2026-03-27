Not financial sacrifice by govt, but return of taxpayers’ money: Oppn calls excise duty cut 'politically driven'

"It is important because, with the way oil prices are rising, it is necessary to provide some relief to the public. However, I feel this decision is largely due to electoral reasons. If you recall, last week, as soon as the conflict between Iran and Israel began, they immediately raised LPG prices, both commercial and domestic. Now they see that they could face losses in the forthcoming Assembly elections, which is why the BJP has taken this decision. I hope that this war stops, and secondly, I hope that the rates do not increase after the polls. If they are taking such a step, then it's the responsibility of the government to provide relief to the people," she told IANS.