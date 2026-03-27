Odisha: Subhash Ghai shares AI sand statue, Sudarsan Pattnaik issues clarification ​

Taking to his social media, Pattnaik clarified, "Namaskar @SubhashGhai1 ji, I am truly honoured to receive your message and appreciation. Sir, I am a big fan of you. With due respect, I would like to share that the sand sculpture appears to be AI-generated, and there may have been a small misunderstanding or some incorrect information. Your kind words mean a great deal to me—they are truly a blessing. With respect and gratitude."​