PM Modi decided govt to take hit on its own finances to safeguard Indians, says Hardeep Puri on excise cut

New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) As the Centre slashed excise duties on petrol and diesel by Rs 10 per litre each, bringing them down to Rs 3 per litre for petrol and zero for diesel, in a move aimed at cushioning the impact of surging global oil prices, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday said the Modi government had two choices -- either increase prices drastically for citizens as all other nations have done, or bear the brunt on its finances so that an Indians are insulated from international volatility.