‘PM Modi dedicated to people’: Giriraj Singh on excise cut; flays Oppn for being ‘irresponsible’

He further targeted the opposition, saying: "These people from the ‘Tukde Tukde Gang’, Rahul and company, and the opposition are spreading misinformation in a way that no well-wisher of the country would. The world knows that we import fuel, and this is all under PM Narendra Modi’s management. Under this management, PM Narendra Modi has clarified the status of petrol and diesel supply for several days, yet the opposition is spreading rumours. No person who is positive towards the country would ever do such things. What people like Rahul and Akhilesh Yadav are doing is irresponsible.”