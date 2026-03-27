PM Modi watches Surya Tilak of Ram Lalla, prays for nation’s well-being

Prime Minister Modi had then urged devotees across the world to watch the ceremony, sharing a live streaming link of the event by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra. He had said, "This is the first Ram Navami after the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla. Also, this is the first Surya Tilak of Lord Ram. So, I urge all the 'Ram bhakts' to become witness to the rare spectacle inside the grand Ram Temple."