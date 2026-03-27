Raghav Chadha flags economic cost of traffic congestion, seeks National Urban Decongestion Mission

Highlighting the gravity of the issue, he pointed to major congestion hotspots across cities such as Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune and Chennai. In Delhi, he cited areas like the Ring Road, Ashram Chowk, Dhaula Kuan and the NH-8 Delhi-Gurgaon stretch, while in Kolkata, A.J.C. Bose Road and Chowringhee Road were mentioned as examples of severe traffic bottlenecks. Similarly, Silk Board Junction and Outer Ring Road in Bengaluru, along with Andheri, Bandra, and Fort areas in Mumbai, were flagged as chronic congestion zones.