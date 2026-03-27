Rain, thunderstorm likely in MP’s several districts; temperature soars

Temperatures have remained above normal in several divisions, including Bhopal, Ujjain, Gwalior, Chambal, and Jabalpur, where maximums were 1.7 degrees Celsius to 2.7 degree C higher than average. The highest maximum temperature in the state was recorded at 41.6 degree C in Narmadapuram, while the lowest minimum was 14.2 degree C in Pachmarhi (Narmadapuram district).