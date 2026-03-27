Row over ‘fraud’ godman: Rupali Chakankar resigns as Maha NCP women’s wing chief

In her post on X, Chakankar said, “I have made my position clear on the first day itself regarding the Kharat case. There is no remote connection between his financial transactions and his misconduct; even today, my stance remains the same—clear and firm. All these matters will certainly be resolved during the investigation. The false, untrue allegations being made through the media without any evidence are painful. The truth will surely be established with full force. I have already made the demand to the Hon. Chief Minister, Hon. Deputy Chief Minister, and Hon. Director General of Police that this investigation should be conducted transparently and impartially. Following my discussion this morning over the phone with the respected Sunetra Pawar, I am resigning from my position as the President of the Nationalist Congress Party Women's Wing.”