Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi visits Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri with family

“I would also like to express my heartfelt gratitude to this sacred city of Puri. May the blessings of the Lord always remain upon this holy place. The devotion and reverence with which the Lord is worshipped and preserved here is a matter of great pride for the entire nation. Being here brings a deep sense of peace and spiritual purity. I will strive to visit this holy place every year, bow at the Lord’s feet, and continue to seek his blessings,” he added.