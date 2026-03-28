Arunachal Pradesh: Subansiri project set to become India's largest hydropower plant with 2,000 MW output by Dec 2026

Chief Minister Khandu commended the Hydro Power Department and administrative officials for successfully organizing the event. Calling for collective efforts, he emphasized that development must be driven by proper planning, sincerity, and community participation. “This is a unique opportunity, and we must not lose it. With coordinated efforts, we can transform this region into a major hub for river tourism while ensuring sustainable growth,” he said, adding that this marks the beginning of a new era in the state’s journey towards progress and prosperity. The Chief Minister was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Deputy Speaker Kardo Nyigyor, Hydropower Advisor Ninong Ering, and senior officials, including Chief Secretary Manish Gupta.