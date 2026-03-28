CM Fadnavis warns against misinformation on fuel shortage, rules out lockdown

He further said, “The central government has absorbed the burden of rising international fuel prices, ensuring that the spike in costs is not passed on to the common consumer. Domestic LPG cylinder supply has been increased by 75 per cent, ensuring households are not affected. India’s energy security is bolstered by an import portfolio spanning 41 countries, reducing dependency on any single volatile region. Despite restrictions in the Strait of Hormuz, India’s diplomatic relations have ensured continued flow of LPG.”