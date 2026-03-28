CPI-M's Hannan Mollah questions SIR process in Bengal, alleges voter deletions

"In the history of India, Election Commission was never the agent of the Union government. It was an independent agency and revised the electoral rolls from time to time. This man (CEC Gyanesh Kumar) was the Home Ministry employee under the Union Home Minister Amit Shah's leadership. He has been brought here (in the ECI). Everything was clear why he was brought to the post of CEC. It was evident that he would carry out a mess. And he is doing it. He is functioning not accotrding to the Constitution," the CPI-M leader said.