Delhi Police arrests two shooters of Himanshu Bhau Gang in Maharashtra

This is not the first instance of action against members of the Himanshu Bhau gang. Earlier, two sharpshooters associated with the same gang were apprehended by the Delhi Police Crime Branch. On the night of January 22–23, an encounter took place on Dichau Kalan Road near Hirankundna in Haryana, leading to the arrest of Vicky alias ‘Mowgli’ and his associate Chander Bhan.