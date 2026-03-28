DK Shivakumar alleges graft, deep rifts in Assam BJP ahead of assembly polls

Sharpening his attack on the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government, Shivakumar said, “All ministers in Assam have looted the state. In the last 10 years, the common man has suffered. What they assured in the last decade on caste issues and matters related to land, nothing has been sorted out. After the announcement of the candidate list, there is a big fight within the BJP. None of them is happy.”