DMK releases full list for TN polls; CM Stalin to contest from Kolathur

Several senior leaders and sitting ministers have been retained in their traditional constituencies, underlining the party’s strategy of continuity and incumbency strength. Among them are Duraimurugan, P. K. Sekar Babu, E. V. Velu, K. N. Nehru, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Raja Kannappan, Anitha Radhakrishnan, Geetha Jeevan, Masthan, and Senthil Balaji, all of whom will contest from their respective sitting seats.