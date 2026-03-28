Earth Hour 2026: DDA hosts Sanjay Van Mahotsav with WWF-India to promote environmental awareness

Speaking about the event, DDA Vice Chairman, N. Saravana Kumar, said, “We have organised Sanjay Van Mahotsav in collaboration with WWF, a very reputed organisation. Along with them, we are conducting many activities like a bird festival. Today’s theme is ‘forest ethos’, and books related to butterflies were also published. Our intention is to spread information among people and make them understand the importance of nature, flora and fauna. It is an ecosystem where everyone coexists.”