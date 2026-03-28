ED attaches Rs 2.37cr assets in Arunachal highway compensation scam

Earlier, the ED conducted search operations on February 6, 2026, at multiple locations across Arunachal Pradesh and Assam. These searches led to the seizure of Rs 2.40 crore in cash from Likha Maj and Rs 22 lakh from Tadar Babin, along with the freezing of bank balances amounting to approximately Rs 1.19 crore. Investigators also recovered incriminating documents and digital evidence.