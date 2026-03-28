Ideology after the Gun: Why CPI no longer speaks to an aspirational generation

Official violence trends reflect this deeper political erosion. According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, the LWE-related incidents have fallen from 1,936 in 2010 to 222 in 2025, while civilian and security-force deaths declined from 1,005 to 95 over the same period. The number of affected districts contracted from 126 to 11, with only three now classified as most affected. These figures should not be read only as metrics of tactical success. They suggest something more structural: the insurgency is losing not merely ground, but also the social density that once allowed it to regenerate.