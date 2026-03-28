IPL opening match in Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium; 2,000 police personnel deployed for security

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh in a video message, while addressing cricket fans, said, "The city is gearing up for high energy matches and celebrations. We welcome all cricket fans to enjoy the spirit of the game. At the same time I urge everyone to strictly follow the guideline and instructions issued by the Bengaluru City Police. Your cooperation ensures safe and smooth experience for all. Let's make responsible choices. Say no to drugs and say yes to life. Celebrate the game, but always remember, cheer responsibly. Together lets keep Bengaluru natural and vibrant."