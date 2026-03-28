Kerala polls: BJP accuses CPI-M of 'conspiracy'; flags migration issue

He further alleged, "One particular example is where BJP Kerala chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar is contesting from Nemom. Our opponent is V. Sivankutty, the current Labour Minister of Kerala. The retaining officer of this particular Nemom is a labour officer. The polling officers of Nemom, more than 100 polling officers, are from the Department of Labour. So this is part of a conspiracy to destroy the fair and free election."