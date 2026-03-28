Mamata Banerjee should answer why Bengal is only state where SIR faced so many hurdles: HM Shah

"Nowhere had the revision exercise faced so many hurdles. Why did the Supreme Court have to order a judicial adjudication only in West Bengal? This was because the district magistrates in West Bengal were not performing in an unbiased manner. Mamata Banerjee should explain why SIR had become an issue only in the state ruled by her,” Shah said while addressing media persons on the occasion of the release of the 'White Paper' against the Trinamool Congress government, which the BJP has described as the “chargesheet of the public.”