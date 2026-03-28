‘Milestone day’ as Adani Defence delivers 1st batch of 'Prahar' light machine guns to Army

“It has taken us six years to reach this point. The journey started in 2020 with a vision and the dream of ‘Aatmanirbharta’, and we were not sure where we were going to land. With the perseverance and hard work of the team, along with the support of policymakers over the last five years, we can proudly say that we have moved from being a component manufacturer to a full-gun OEM in these five years,” Rajvanshi noted.