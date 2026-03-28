NFR steps up rail electrification across NE, eastern states in FY 2025–26

Tinsukia (TSK) Division in Assam emerged as the top performer, contributing 663.59 RKM and 855.48 TKM electrified, accounting for nearly half of the total electrification carried out during the year. Major sections electrified in the TSK Division include key routes such as Mariani–Simaluguri, Simaluguri–Dibrugarh, Duliajan–New Tinsukia, and North Lakhimpur–Dhamalgaon, which are crucial for both passenger and freight movement in Upper Assam.