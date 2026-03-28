NITI Aayog warns diet shift risks gut health; India leads global probiotic movement

Citing government initiatives such as Ayushman Bharat, PM-JAY, PM Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana and Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, Gauba pointed out that out-of-pocket health expenditure has declined from 62.6 per cent to 39.4 per cent between FY15 and FY22, resulting in savings of over Rs 1.25 lakh crore for households.