PM Modi accuses SP, Cong of 'stalling' Noida airport project, credits 'double-engine' BJP govt for its completion

"Earlier, due to superstition, Noida was ignored by the previous governments. When I had planned to visit Nodia during the then SP government's tenure, the CM was so scared that he did not attend the event. Some people even warned me against it, but I told them that I was going to take the blessings of this land that would give me the opportunity to serve for a long time. Now, the very place is ready to welcome the entire world. This is strengthening the vision of an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'," he said.