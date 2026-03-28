PM Modi to join 'Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot Samvaad' in Puducherry on March 30

India is gearing up for crucial Legislative Assembly elections across five regions — West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry — scheduled for April. Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry will go to the polls on April 9, while Tamil Nadu will vote on April 23. West Bengal will have a two-phase election, with polling on April 23 and April 29. The counting of votes for all five regions will take place on May 4.