PM Modi to unveil Rs 5,295 cr-worth urban development projects in Gujarat; Ahmedabad to receive largest share

Among the works to be inaugurated are the Kharicut Canal Development (Packages 1, 2 and 3) costing Rs 811.27 crore, and several housing projects under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, including 1,100 EWS units at Nikol-Kathwada (Rs 77.50 crore), 1,017 units at Chiloda-Naroda (Rs 75.35 crore), 470 units at Naroda-Muthiya (Rs 56 crore), 672 units at Amraiwadi slum quarters under PPP (Rs 54.92 crore), 448 units at Gota (Rs 54.75 crore), 576 units at Asarwa North (Rs 47.93 crore), and 299 units at Hanspura-Naroda (Rs 35.59 crore).