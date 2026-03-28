Punjab CM urges Centre to ensure adequate fuel, DAP supply ahead of wheat harvest

“There is currently a stock of 12–14 days of petrol and diesel and six days of LPG in the state, which is usually maintained throughout the year. This stock is intact and supply is continuing unabated. The country has import agreements with 41 nations, and at the national level, 60 days of petrol and diesel stock and 30 days of LPG stock have already been secured. There is no need for hoarding or panic buying as the Chief Secretary is keeping an eagle eye on supplies. Hoarders and black marketers will not be spared at any cost.”